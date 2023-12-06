The Rice Owls (3-5) are heavy underdogs (+25.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they take on the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Houston vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -25.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games have gone over 140.5 points just once this season (in eight contests).

Houston has had an average of 125.4 points in its games this season, 15.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Houston (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% more often than Rice (2-5-0) this season.

Houston vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 1 12.5% 75 152 50.4 129.9 133.5 Rice 6 85.7% 77 152 79.5 129.9 158.1

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The 75 points per game the Cougars average are the same as the Owls allow.

When Houston totals more than 79.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Houston vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 4-4-0 2-2 1-7-0 Rice 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Houston vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Rice 16-2 Home Record 11-7 11-0 Away Record 6-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

