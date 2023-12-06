Jabari Smith Jr.'s Houston Rockets match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 107-97 loss versus the Lakers, Smith put up 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

With prop bets available for Smith, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.3 12.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 22.6 22.8 PR -- 21.1 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Smith has made 5.3 shots per game, which adds up to 12.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Smith's Rockets average 99.7 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Thunder have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Thunder are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 46.1 rebounds per game.

The Thunder concede 26.1 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 29 15 9 2 2 2 2 2/4/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 0 2/1/2023 27 9 7 0 1 1 0 11/26/2022 31 15 13 0 3 1 0

