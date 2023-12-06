The Dallas Mavericks, with Kyrie Irving, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 108-94 loss against the Grizzlies, Irving tallied 10 points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Irving's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.6 25.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.3 Assists 5.5 5.5 4.3 PRA -- 33.2 34 PR -- 27.7 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.2



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Irving has made 8.7 shots per game, which accounts for 16.4% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Irving's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Allowing 118.5 points per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 27.6 assists per game, the Jazz are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 13.4 makes per game.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 39 33 6 8 3 0 2 1/20/2023 39 48 11 6 8 0 4

