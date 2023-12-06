How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have knocked down.
- Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).
- Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
- This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
- The Longhorns score an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Texas has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marquette played better in home games last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.
- The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.7).
- At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 69.4.
- At home, the Longhorns conceded 67.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.
- At home, Texas knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
