On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) take on the Utah Jazz (6-11) at 8:30 PM ET .

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV:

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 3.8 made treys per contest (second in NBA).

Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 boards.

Grant Williams puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Jazz.

The Jazz are receiving 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Kelly Olynyk is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 57% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz are getting 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Mavericks Jazz 119.5 Points Avg. 114.2 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 120.6 47.1% Field Goal % 45.2% 37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

