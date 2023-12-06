Mavericks vs. Jazz December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) take on the Utah Jazz (6-11) at 8:30 PM ET .
Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 3.8 made treys per contest (second in NBA).
- Kyrie Irving averages 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 16.8 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Dereck Lively averages 8.1 points, 1.3 assists and 7.5 boards.
- Grant Williams puts up 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made treys per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- John Collins puts up 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for the Jazz.
- The Jazz are receiving 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is averaging 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk is averaging 7.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 57% of his shots from the floor.
- The Jazz are getting 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Keyonte George this season.
Mavericks vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Mavericks
|Jazz
|119.5
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|120.6
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
