The Utah Jazz (7-13) will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (11-8) on December 6, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Jazz Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is two% lower than the 48.4% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 48.4% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Mavericks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Mavericks score just 0.3 fewer points per game (118.2) than the Jazz allow (118.5).

Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are posting 119 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.5 points per contest.

Dallas is giving up 119.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than it is allowing on the road (116.8).

At home, the Mavericks are averaging 0.6 fewer treys per game (15.6) than when playing on the road (16.2). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Mavericks Injuries