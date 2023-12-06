The North Texas Eagles (7-1) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. UAPB Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions score an average of 79.0 points per game, 20.2 more points than the 58.8 the Eagles give up.

UAPB is 3-6 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

North Texas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 79.0 points.

The 78.5 points per game the Eagles score are just 3.3 more points than the Golden Lions allow (75.2).

When North Texas puts up more than 75.2 points, it is 4-0.

When UAPB gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 3-1.

The Eagles are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 5.6% higher than the Golden Lions concede to opponents (41.5%).

The Golden Lions make 44.6% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%

14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 13.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

13.0 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

North Texas Schedule