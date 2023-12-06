Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Paul George, among others, when the Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -112) 12.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (29).

His per-game rebound average of 12.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Wednesday is 0.9 less than his season scoring average (17.4).

His per-game rebounding average of eight is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: +106) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Wednesday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 13.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 7.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -123) 4.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -189)

George's 23.5 points per game is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

George has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

George averages 3.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -169) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Kawhi Leonard has racked up 21.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.7 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of six is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Leonard has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

