The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) look to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.9 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (34.9%).

Rice has compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 34.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 191st.

The Owls' 77.0 points per game are 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars allow.

Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rice averaged 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.2.

The Owls conceded fewer points at home (73.8 per game) than away (79.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Rice made fewer 3-pointers away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

