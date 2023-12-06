The Houston Cougars (8-0) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Rice matchup in this article.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rice vs. Houston Betting Trends

Rice has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Cougars have hit the over just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.