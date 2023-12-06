The Rice Owls (3-5) visit the No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) after losing three road games in a row. The Cougars are double-digit favorites by 25.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Rice vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -25.5 140.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 140.5 points.

The average total for Rice's games this season has been 156.5, 16.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Rice are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rice (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 21.4% less often than Houston (4-4-0) this year.

Rice vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 1 12.5% 75.0 152 50.4 129.9 133.5 Rice 6 85.7% 77.0 152 79.5 129.9 158.1

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls put up an average of 77.0 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars allow.

When it scores more than 50.4 points, Rice is 2-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Rice vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 4-4-0 2-2 1-7-0 Rice 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Rice vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Rice 16-2 Home Record 11-7 11-0 Away Record 6-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

