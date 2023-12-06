The Houston Rockets (8-9) are only 1.5-point underdogs as they try to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Rockets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played five games this season that finished with a combined score above 225.5 points.

The average over/under for Houston's matchups this season is 217.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Houston has compiled a 12-5-0 record against the spread.

The Rockets have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Rockets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 10 52.6% 119.7 229.8 111.4 218.6 229.8 Rockets 5 29.4% 110.1 229.8 107.2 218.6 220.5

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Rockets have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .889 (8-1-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

The Rockets average just 1.3 fewer points per game (110.1) than the Thunder give up to opponents (111.4).

Houston has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Rockets vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Rockets and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 12-5 9-5 6-11 Thunder 15-4 8-2 11-8

Rockets vs. Thunder Point Insights

Rockets Thunder 110.1 Points Scored (PG) 119.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-1 3-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-2 107.2 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 8-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

