The Houston Rockets (8-9) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on Wednesday, December 6 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets are coming off of a 107-97 loss to the Lakers in their last outing on Saturday. In the Rockets' loss, Fred VanVleet led the way with a team-high 22 points (adding five rebounds and seven assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 6.3 2.8 1.5 Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Space City Home Network and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.