How to Watch the Rockets vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (8-9) aim to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on December 6, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets are shooting 47% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has put together a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.
- The Rockets put up an average of 110.1 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Thunder give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Houston is 3-4.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets average more points per game at home (111.9) than away (108), and also concede fewer points at home (98.6) than away (117).
- At home, Houston allows 98.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.
- The Rockets average 2.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.5).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
|Tari Eason
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jock Landale
|Questionable
|Illness
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
