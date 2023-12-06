The Houston Rockets (8-9) aim to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6) on December 6, 2023.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 47% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 43.4% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

Houston has put together a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 30th.

The Rockets put up an average of 110.1 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Thunder give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Houston is 3-4.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets average more points per game at home (111.9) than away (108), and also concede fewer points at home (98.6) than away (117).

The Rockets average 2.4 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (27.5).

Rockets Injuries