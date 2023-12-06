Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alperen Sengun and others are listed when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -132)

The 22.5-point prop total for Sengun on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 21.

He averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

Sengun averages 5.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 16.5 points Fred VanVleet has scored per game this season equals his prop total set for Wednesday.

He has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (4.2) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).

VanVleet has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Jalen Green is scoring 19 points per game this season, 1.5 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Green averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 29.9 points Gilgeous-Alexander has scored per game this season is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (30.5).

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 17.6 points Chet Holmgren scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (16.5).

His rebounding average -- eight per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Holmgren averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

