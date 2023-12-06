How to Watch SMU vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
- SMU has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
- The Mustangs' 74.4 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 65.4 the Sun Devils allow.
- SMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
- At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 83.1.
- Beyond the arc, SMU made fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.0%) than at home (33.3%) too.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Coliseum
