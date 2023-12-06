As they gear up to meet the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) on Wednesday, December 6 at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Season Insights

The Stars have 78 goals this season (3.4 per game), 12th in the league.

Dallas' total of 65 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is ninth-best in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +13, they are eighth-best in the league.

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 72 total goals (three per game) make it the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars vs. Panthers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-120) Stars (+100) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.