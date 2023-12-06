Having dropped three straight at home, the Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Stars vs Panthers Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.

With 78 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the league's 13th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 23 11 13 24 20 8 49.7% Jason Robertson 23 8 14 22 16 16 - Roope Hintz 22 8 12 20 5 6 52.1% Matt Duchene 22 6 11 17 5 11 57.2% Tyler Seguin 23 8 9 17 8 6 55.7%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 72 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that time.

Panthers Key Players