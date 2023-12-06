A competitive NHL matchup is expected on Wednesday when the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) host the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Stars are underdogs (+100 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-120) ahead of the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

The Panthers have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (10-4).

The Stars won the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

Florida is 10-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Dallas has played with moneyline odds of +100 or longer once this season and won that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 3-7-0 6.5 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 2 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 7-3-0 6.1 3.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.9 3.1 11 35.5% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.