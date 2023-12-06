The Northwestern State Demons (3-4) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Prather Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Texans' 70.8 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.1 the Demons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.1 points, Tarleton State is 2-3.

Northwestern State is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The 61.9 points per game the Demons average are the same as the Texans allow.

Northwestern State has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

This year the Demons are shooting 37.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Texans give up.

The Texans shoot 46.0% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Demons allow.

Tarleton State Leaders

Andjela Bigovic: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 35.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Elise Turrubiates: 9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5)

9.8 PTS, 56.4 FG%, 80 3PT% (4-for-5) Teresa Da Silva: 11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

11.8 PTS, 2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Lexi Bull: 4.8 PTS, 65 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.8 PTS, 65 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Jakoriah Long: 8.2 PTS, 50 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

Tarleton State Schedule