The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) hope to break a five-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

In games Texas A&M-CC shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.

The 76.7 points per game the Islanders record are the same as the Vaqueros give up.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Texas A&M-CC scored 15.2 more points per game (87.9) than it did away from home (72.7).

Defensively the Islanders were better at home last year, surrendering 71.4 points per game, compared to 74.9 on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M-CC performed better at home last year, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule