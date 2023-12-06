The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 154.5.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -4.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC Betting Records & Stats

Only one of Texas A&M-CC's four matchups has gone over 154.5 points.

The average point total in Texas A&M-CC's matchups this year is 145.3, 9.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Islanders have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-CC will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Islanders have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -200 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Texas A&M-CC.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 1 25% 76.7 150.1 68.6 148.3 142.8 UT Rio Grande Valley 2 33.3% 73.4 150.1 79.7 148.3 153.7

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders record just 3.0 fewer points per game (76.7) than the Vaqueros give up (79.7).

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 3-1-0 0-0 1-3-0 UT Rio Grande Valley 3-3-0 3-2 3-3-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-CC UT Rio Grande Valley 13-2 Home Record 12-6 7-7 Away Record 3-10 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 87.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.5 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

