The DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 348th.
  • The Aggies average only 3.3 fewer points per game (75.3) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
  • When Texas A&M puts up more than 78.6 points, it is 2-1.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • In home games, the Aggies ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than away from home (67).
  • At home, Texas A&M drained the same number of treys per game as away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to away from home (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Iowa State W 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Virginia L 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/6/2023 DePaul - Reed Arena
12/10/2023 Memphis - Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Houston - Toyota Center

