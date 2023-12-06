The Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (4-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 69.2 points per game are 18.7 more points than the 50.5 the Aggies allow.

Lamar has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 50.5 points.

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.2 points.

The Aggies put up 19.1 more points per game (72.3) than the Cardinals give up (53.2).

When Texas A&M totals more than 53.2 points, it is 7-1.

When Lamar gives up fewer than 72.3 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Aggies are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals shoot 46.1% from the field, 14.1% higher than the Aggies concede.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.8 BLK, 47.6 FG% Janiah Barker: 13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

13.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Endyia Rogers: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Aicha Coulibaly: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.0 FG% Sahara Jones: 6.8 PTS, 32.8 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule