The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Texas vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Texas has won two games against the spread this season.

Marquette has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

