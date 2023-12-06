The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Texas vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-7.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-8.5) 148.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Marquette Betting Trends

  • Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Marquette has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

