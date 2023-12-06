Wednesday's contest between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and the No. 16 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Marquette squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Texas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.4)

Marquette (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas, who is 2-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-4-0 and the Longhorns are 4-3-0.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +108 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.3 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

Texas wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It records 34.1 rebounds per game, 146th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.6.

Texas makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) while shooting 36.6% from deep (78th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.6 per game at 27.4%.

Texas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (169th in college basketball).

