Wednesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) and Omaha Mavericks (5-4) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 79-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Omaha 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-17.1)

Texas Tech (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Texas Tech's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, and Omaha's is 4-0-0. A total of two out of the Red Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Mavericks' games have gone over.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have a +44 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.0 points per game to rank 223rd in college basketball and are giving up 66.7 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball.

Texas Tech wins the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. It collects 33.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 180th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.0 per outing.

Texas Tech makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (270th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 30.8% from deep.

The Red Raiders rank 188th in college basketball by averaging 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 100th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

Texas Tech wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11.3 (134th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

