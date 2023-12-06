The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Game Information

Texas Tech Top Players (2022-23)

De'Vion Harmon: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Warren Washington: 8.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas Tech vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 141st 69.0 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 30.1 270th 133rd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th 186th 12.9 Assists 11.9 274th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

