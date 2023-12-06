When the Dallas Stars face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Wyatt Johnston light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In seven of 23 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

Johnston has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 61 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 3 2 1 19:38 Away W 8-3

Stars vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

