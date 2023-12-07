High school basketball is happening today in Atascosa County, Texas, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Atascosa County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Danbury High School at Charlotte High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7

3:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Tilden, TX

Tilden, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Tilden, TX

Tilden, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jourdanton High School at San Isidro High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7

6:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Tilden, TX

Tilden, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Freer High School at Jourdanton High School