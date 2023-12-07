Take a look at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6), which currently has two players listed, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (11-8) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Bucks enter this game on the heels of a 146-122 win against the Knicks on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 35 points for the Bucks in the victory.

The Pacers took care of business in their most recent outing 122-112 against the Celtics on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton totaled 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Pacers.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

