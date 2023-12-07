The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Mason Marchment light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In seven of 24 games this season, Marchment has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Marchment's shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:49 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:18 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 2 2 0 15:17 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 16:35 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 14:42 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

