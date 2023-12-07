Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parmer County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Parmer County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Parmer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lockney High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:40 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Farwell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
