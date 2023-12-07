SFA vs. Portland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) against the Portland State Vikings (4-2) at William R. Johnson Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-60 in favor of SFA, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 7.
The Ladyjacks won their last matchup 89-82 against Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SFA vs. Portland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA vs. Portland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 74, Portland State 60
Other WAC Predictions
SFA Schedule Analysis
- The Ladyjacks' signature victory of the season came against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings. The Ladyjacks claimed the 67-56 home win on November 25.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 38th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SFA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 92) on November 25
- 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 156) on December 2
- 80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 192) on November 29
- 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 314) on November 22
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%
- Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Zoe Nelson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks average 80.4 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (240th in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.