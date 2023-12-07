How to Watch the SFA vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Portland Pilots (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SFA vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Pilots score an average of 71.3 points per game, only four more points than the 67.3 the Ladyjacks allow to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- SFA's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Ladyjacks average 80.4 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow.
- When SFA totals more than 61.9 points, it is 5-1.
- When Portland allows fewer than 80.4 points, it is 5-4.
- The Ladyjacks shoot 41.6% from the field, only 1% higher than the Pilots concede defensively.
- The Pilots' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 3.1 higher than the Ladyjacks have given up.
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.6 FG%
- Kyla Deck: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Destini Lombard: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 49.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Zoe Nelson: 7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 30 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
SFA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rice
|W 67-56
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|W 80-67
|Wisdom Gym
|12/2/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 89-82
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Portland State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
