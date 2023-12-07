Having lost three straight on the road, the Dallas Stars play at the Washington Capitals on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Stars vs Capitals Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 70 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Stars' 82 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 24 11 13 24 21 8 50.8% Jason Robertson 24 8 14 22 16 16 - Roope Hintz 23 8 12 20 5 7 51.4% Matt Duchene 23 6 13 19 6 11 57.1% Wyatt Johnston 24 9 9 18 11 9 48.5%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow 3.0 goals per game (65 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals' 50 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players