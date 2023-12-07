Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Tarrant County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rochelle High School at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
