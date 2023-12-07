Will Thomas Harley Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 7?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Harley score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Harley stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Harley has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Harley has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 20.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Harley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|19:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:22
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|W 5-2
Stars vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
