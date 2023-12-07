WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAC teams will hit the court in three games on Thursday in college basketball play. That includes the Portland Pilots taking on the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at William R. Johnson Coliseum.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Portland State Vikings at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Utah Thunderbirds at New Mexico Lobos
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
