Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Sengun totaled 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 110-101 win against the Thunder.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sengun's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.0 22.6 Rebounds 8.5 9.0 9.6 Assists 4.5 5.6 5.2 PRA -- 35.6 37.4 PR -- 30 32.2



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Nuggets

Sengun is responsible for taking 18.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.8 per game.

Sengun's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.0.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them ninth in the NBA.

The Nuggets give up 25.0 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 28 22 7 4 2 0 1 11/24/2023 43 21 15 8 0 1 2 11/12/2023 35 23 8 5 0 2 1

