The Utah Jazz (7-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) after winning three straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clippers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Jazz 110

Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)

Jazz (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.2)

Clippers (-6.2) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

The Jazz (11-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 12.4% more often than the Clippers (8-12-0) this season.

As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Utah racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (35% of the time) than Utah (57.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 10-5, a better mark than the Jazz have posted (4-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Clippers Performance Insights

The Clippers are posting 112.9 points per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, surrendering only 109.3 points per contest (fifth-best).

With 44.8 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA. It cedes 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Clippers are dishing out only 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

Los Angeles is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

The Clippers are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They own a 36.6% shooting percentage (11th-ranked) from three-point land.

Jazz Performance Insights

At 111.3 points scored per game and 119.8 points conceded, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA offensively and 25th on defense.

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.1 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).

This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.

Utah is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (17) and 25th in turnovers forced (12).

In 2023-24, the Jazz are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

