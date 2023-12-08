Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 8
The Utah Jazz (7-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) after winning three straight home games. The Clippers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Delta Center
Clippers vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 116 - Jazz 110
Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Clippers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Clippers vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Clippers vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 226.6
- The Jazz (11-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 12.4% more often than the Clippers (8-12-0) this season.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Utah racks up as a 6.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Los Angeles does it less often (35% of the time) than Utah (57.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 10-5, a better mark than the Jazz have posted (4-13) as moneyline underdogs.
Clippers Performance Insights
- The Clippers are posting 112.9 points per game this season (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, surrendering only 109.3 points per contest (fifth-best).
- With 44.8 rebounds per game, Los Angeles is 10th in the NBA. It cedes 44.5 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Clippers are dishing out only 24.8 dimes per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
- Los Angeles is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).
- The Clippers are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in league). They own a 36.6% shooting percentage (11th-ranked) from three-point land.
Jazz Performance Insights
- At 111.3 points scored per game and 119.8 points conceded, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA offensively and 25th on defense.
- On the glass, Utah is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (47.1 per game). It is sixth in rebounds allowed (42.5 per game).
- This season the Jazz are ranked ninth in the league in assists at 26.4 per game.
- Utah is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (17) and 25th in turnovers forced (12).
- In 2023-24, the Jazz are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.3%).
