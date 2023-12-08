Clippers vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (7-14) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.
Clippers vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-6.5
|225.5
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- In six of 20 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 225.5 points.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Clippers have gone 8-12-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 10 (66.7%) of those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Clippers.
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 15 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 225.5 points.
- The average total for Utah's games this season has been 231.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Utah has compiled an 11-10-0 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info
Clippers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|6
|30%
|112.9
|224.2
|109.3
|229.1
|227.4
|Jazz
|15
|71.4%
|111.3
|224.2
|119.8
|229.1
|229.2
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- The Clippers have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- Three of Clippers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has played better when playing at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and three times in 10 road games.
- The 112.9 points per game the Clippers score are 6.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (119.8).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 119.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have hit the over four times.
- Utah has performed better against the spread at home (8-2-0) than on the road (3-8-0) this year.
- The Jazz score only two more points per game (111.3) than the Clippers allow (109.3).
- Utah has put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 109.3 points.
Clippers vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|8-12
|4-4
|7-13
|Jazz
|11-10
|3-4
|12-9
Clippers vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Clippers
|Jazz
|112.9
|111.3
|19
|22
|4-2
|8-4
|4-2
|6-6
|109.3
|119.8
|5
|25
|7-5
|6-1
|8-4
|4-3
