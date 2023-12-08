Dillon Brooks and his Houston Rockets teammates will take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 110-101 win over the Thunder, Brooks put up 23 points.

We're going to break down Brooks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.8 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.7 Assists -- 1.8 1.6 PRA -- 19 17.8 PR -- 17.2 16.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Brooks has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Brooks is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 110.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 10th in the NBA, conceding 25 per contest.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 23 11 1 2 1 0 0 11/24/2023 30 8 1 2 2 0 0 11/12/2023 29 10 4 2 1 0 0

