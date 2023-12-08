The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-3) will host the Houston Cougars (5-1) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 86 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 73.4 the Lions allow.

Houston is 5-0 when it scores more than 73.4 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 86 points.

The Lions score eight more points per game (71.8) than the Cougars allow (63.8).

When Texas A&M-Commerce totals more than 63.8 points, it is 5-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 71.8 points, it is 4-1.

This season the Lions are shooting 38.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Cougars give up.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

17.2 PTS, 3.8 STL, 46 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Bria Patterson: 11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

11 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) N'Yah Boyd: 11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11 PTS, 2.5 STL, 35.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Peyton McFarland: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 68.8 FG% Kamryn Jones: 5.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

