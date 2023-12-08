The Houston Rockets, with Jalen Green, face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Green tallied 15 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 110-101 win versus the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.8 17.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.1 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.8 PRA -- 26.7 26.5 PR -- 23.5 22.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Green has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.5% of his team's total makes.

Green is averaging 6.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.4 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked ninth in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 10th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11 makes per contest, third in the league.

Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 34 26 6 9 5 1 0 11/24/2023 36 25 5 2 3 0 3 11/12/2023 35 9 8 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.