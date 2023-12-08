The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) hit the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 115 - Trail Blazers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.3)

Mavericks (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

Both the Mavericks and the Trail Blazers have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 10-10-0 ATS record for the Mavs and a 10-10-0 tally for the Blazers.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Portland covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (53.8%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (70% of the time) than Portland (40%).

The Mavericks have a .733 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-4) this season, better than the .300 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (6-14).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been led by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by putting up 119.7 points per game. They rank 21st in the league in points allowed (117 per contest).

Dallas, who ranks 22nd in the league with 42.7 rebounds per game, is allowing 46.6 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

So far this year, the Mavericks rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.7 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.5 turnovers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 11.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mavericks rank best in the NBA by making 16.2 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 37.5%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.