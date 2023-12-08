Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers December 8 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) square off against the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) at 10:00 PM ET .
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV:
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic puts up 31.1 points, 8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- On a per-game basis, Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is putting up 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per game (fifth in league).
- Dereck Lively is putting up 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is sinking 71.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Mavericks are getting 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Grant Williams this year.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant posts 23.4 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.
- Deandre Ayton posts 13.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Shaedon Sharpe posts 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jabari Walker posts 7.2 points, 4.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Mavericks
|104.8
|Points Avg.
|119.5
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|43.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|37.4%
