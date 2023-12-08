Bookmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Friday's points prop bet for Doncic is 32.5 points. That is 0.7 more than his season average of 31.8.

He has pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (8.5).

Doncic's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.8 points per game this season, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday.

He grabs 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Irving has averaged 5.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

