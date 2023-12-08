Shaedon Sharpe and Kyrie Irving are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) play the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) at Moda Center.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Moda Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks won their previous game against the Jazz, 147-97, on Wednesday. Luka Doncic starred with 40 points, plus 10 boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Luka Doncic 40 10 11 1 0 6
Kyrie Irving 26 3 4 3 0 4
Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 4 2 0 0 4

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic gets the Mavericks 31.8 points, 8.5 boards and 8.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
  • Irving averages 23.8 points, 4.1 boards and 5.4 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.
  • The Mavericks get 16.8 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 1.6 assists.
  • The Mavericks receive 8.7 points per game from Dereck Lively, plus 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists.
  • The Mavericks get 10 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Luka Doncic 27.9 7.7 7.8 1.2 0.4 3.2
Kyrie Irving 19.6 3 3.2 0.8 0.1 2.1
Dereck Lively 7.7 7.7 1.3 0.5 1.8 0
Derrick Jones Jr. 11 4.1 0.9 0.6 0.9 2
Tim Hardaway Jr. 12.6 1.8 1.3 0.1 0 2.7

