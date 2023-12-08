Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Oldham County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oldham County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vega High School at Slaton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
